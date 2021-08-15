Special Weather Statement issued for Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax; Nash; Wilson An area of sstrong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Nash, Edgecombe, southern Halifax and Wilson Counties through 400 PM EDT At 321 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorms 9 miles east of Dortches, or 10 miles northeast of Rocky Mount, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, Winds up to 40 mph, and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Scotland Neck, Elm City, Dortches, Red Oak, Enfield and Princeville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH