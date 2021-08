The most decorated gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, is staging her own post-Tokyo tour, an endeavor usually presented by USA Gymnastics, and she’s taking most of her Olympic teammates with her, with one notable exception: Sunisa Lee. Biles will headline the Gold Over America Tour, a not-so-subtle GOAT reference, without Team USA’s newest star next to her. Instead of tumbling in arenas across the country and wowing crowds with her talent on the uneven bars, Lee, the women’s all-around champion, will be a freshman on the campus of Auburn University. She’ll compete for the Tigers collegiately—and will still be able...