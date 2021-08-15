Cancel
Liberty Poole: Who is the Love Island 2021 contestant?

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago
Liberty Poole is one of the original contestants on the brand new series of Love Island, but who actually is she?

The 21-year-old student from Birmingham is among the youngest of this year’s cast, and in reality works at Nando’s while studying marketing.

Despite working at Nando’s, though, Poole has never actually gone on a date in one of the restaurants – primarily because she’s so used to amorous customers attempting to romance her purely for her staff discount.

“I’ve had a few things happen at work,” she says in her ITV bio. “I’ve had a napkin shaped as a rose given to me which was cute … and then I’ve been proposed to. It was a bit unexpected!”

It turned out the regular customer had substituted a diamond ring for a “charity support badge”, with Poole adding: “I was thinking, that’s one way of saying I’m a charity case when it comes to love!”

Poole, who describes herself as “a social butterfly” and “a girls’ girl”, says that she’s “never had that nice, happy relationship”, so has high hopes for Love Island 2021.

‘Love Island’ star Liberty Poole (ITV)

Poole’s Instagram can also be found here.

For much of the series so far, Liberty has been coupled up with Jake Cornish, who has finally told Liberty that he loves her, almost a month after she first said those important three words to him.

However, the other girls aren’t so convinced that Jake said it for the right reasons, as we’ll see in tonight’s episode.

You can find a run-down of the rest of the contestants here.

Love Island airs each night at 9pm on ITV2.

