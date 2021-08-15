4 of the Best 2021 Pickup Trucks for Hot Shot Trucking

The standard feature will prevent the transmission from shifting out of Park unless the driver’s seatbelt is buckled. When teenagers are learning how to drive, all of the details they need to know can feel as confusing as a labyrinth. Until muscle memory takes over, they’re likely to forget something important, like buckling up. With that in mind, Chevrolet expanded its Teen Driver mode (a suite of features to keep kids safe behind the wheel) in 2019 to include a “Buckle to Drive” mode that won’t allow the driver to shift out of park unless the seat belt is properly buckled.