Crystal River's splash pad park on track to open in October
Battling rains and inconsistent supply lines, workers are still on track and within budget to finish the Crystal River Splash Pad Park. After breaking ground in late April, crews with Lecanto-based contractor Daly & Zilch Inc. have created the foundations for the city’s 1,000-square-foot fountain pad and its future surroundings of shade umbrellas, greenery, landscaping and sidewalks to the Crosstown Trail.www.chronicleonline.com
