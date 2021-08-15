Cancel
Crystal River, FL

Crystal River's splash pad park on track to open in October

By Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattling rains and inconsistent supply lines, workers are still on track and within budget to finish the Crystal River Splash Pad Park. After breaking ground in late April, crews with Lecanto-based contractor Daly & Zilch Inc. have created the foundations for the city’s 1,000-square-foot fountain pad and its future surroundings of shade umbrellas, greenery, landscaping and sidewalks to the Crosstown Trail.

