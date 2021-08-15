49ers fans lose it on Twitter after Trey Lance’s 80-yard TD pass
49ers rookie QB Trey Lance’s 80-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield was a sight to behold, but paled in comparison to the Twitter responses that followed. We’ve been waiting a long time for a small taste of San Francisco 49ers football. And when fans and the media finally received that first taste Saturday night, even in a meaningless preseason game against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium, it proved to be a little too much for them to handle.ninernoise.com
Comments / 0