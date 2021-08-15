Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jake Cornish: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FoeS3_0bSTMthK00

Love Island is nearing its finale, as this year’s couples battle it out to win the public vote.

One of the longest-lasting contestants (and half of the only original couple) is Jake Cornish, a 24-year-old water engineer from Weston-Super-Mare.

Cornish is on the hunt for love having just come out of a seven-year relationship when lockdown began.

This inspired his decision to appear on the series. He said: “The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it.”

Speaking about his personality, Cornish added: “My family would say I’m the one who is always up for a laugh, always having fun. I don’t take anything seriously. The prankster! My nickname is Tigger from Winnie the Pooh because I’m always bouncing all over the place. I’ve always got so much energy.”

Jake is currently coupled up with Liberty and has just said “I love you” to her for the first time, almost a month after she said it to him. But has he said it for the right reasons?

His Instagram account can be found here, and you can find a rundown of the other new contestants here.

Love Island airs each night at 9pm on ITV2.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

216K+
Followers
101K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Weston Super Mare#Liberty#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

'Love Island USA': Florita Shares Who She Wants to Pursue Amid Jeremy and Korey Love Triangle (Exclusive)

Florita Diaz's Love Island journey was, unfortunately, short-lived. But, she certainly made the most of her time in the Villa while she was there, forming connections with both Jeremy Hershberg and Korey Gandy. Before she was dumped from Love Island, Florita shared a passionate embrace with Jeremy. However, during an exclusive chat with PopCulture.com, Florita revealed that she actually still has feelings for another Islander.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Love Island: All Over For Liberty And Jake In Dramatic First Look

We’re just days away from the Love Island final, but it seems as if one couple has torn itself apart. In a dramatic teaser for Thursday night’s episode, villa sweetheart Liberty Poole is seen striding through the villa, ripping her microphone off as something has clearly upset her. You can...
TV & VideosPosted by
Tyla

Love Island: People Are Heartbroken By Liberty's One-Liner

It's been a tricky week for Love Island's Liberty Poole - and our hearts were breaking for her during Thursday evening's episode when she broke down in tears in the dressing room over boyfriend Jake Cornish. Ever since the Islanders' Movie Night challenge last week - during which Liberty was...
TV SeriesGrazia

Love Island’s Jake: ‘I Felt The Affection Died Out’

Is there anything more painful or cringey than that final meet up with the person you’ve just broken up with? In the real world, it involves a few tears, an awkward hug and handing back the T-shirt of theirs you sleep in, hoping they realise the right thing to say is: ‘it’s ok - you keep it.’
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: Who is new boy Brett Staniland?

Another new boy has joined the Love Island villa.During Tuesday (10 August) night’s episode of the ITV2 dating show, the islanders took part in the Sex Gods challenge, which was won by Tyler.When the islanders returned, however, they were met by new bombshell Brett Staniland, a PHD student and model from Derbyshire.The 27-year-old was spotted by Priya and Chloe from the balcony, who he then invited to come and have a chat. The episode then ended on a cliffhanger.Brett studies exercise and health and has spent his last two years living in Madrid doing research into cardiovascular disease.He says he’s...
TV & VideosThe Independent

Aaron Simpson: Who is the new boy on Love Island?

Aaron Simpson is one of the new bombshells who is set to arrive at the Love Island villa. The 24-year-old footballer from Kent signed up to the show in the hope that he will “leave with a worldie” and is “definitely looking for a long-lasting relationship”. He is looking for...
CelebritiesBBC

Brett Staniland: Love Island contestant's twin calls out trolls

The identical twin brother of Love Island contestant Brett Staniland has spoken out against online trolling after receiving "relentless" comments. Scott Staniland, who is managing his brother's social media accounts, says comments about physical appearance are particularly upsetting. He said his brother's looks have even been compared to "really bad...
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Love Island fans celebrate as Jake and Liberty breakup ends in tears

After weeks of despair, fans finally rejoiced as Liberty broke up with Jake during the August 19 episode of Love Island. The 21-year-old was greeted with an outpouring of love on Twitter, with supporters saying they “appreciate” her. The pair got together on day one, though Jake initially had his...
TV Showswashingtonnewsday.com

Who is Priya Gopaldas, the newcomer on Love Island 2021?

Who is Priya Gopaldas, the newcomer on Love Island 2021?. Priya Gopaldas, a medical student, is poised to join the Love Island resort as a new girl. Priya confessed that she has her sights set on Matthew MacNabb, Teddy Soares, and Dale Mehmet before entering the villa. “Matthew is my...
TV & VideosPosted by
Tyla

Love Island Fans Lose It After Kaz's Baby Comment

It’s time for the best Love Island challenge of all – the baby challenge!. Our remaining couples have each been bestowed with a little bundle of joy as their parenting skills are tested. You can watch the video below. While some of our Islanders took to parenting like a duck...
TV & VideosThe Independent

This year’s Love Island contestants will have to do things differently to succeed

With Monday night’s Love Island final looming, the contestants’ summer of love is nearly over. While relationships on the hit show are often fickle, their upcoming careers as influencers seem more certain, as the Islanders have racked up hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, while managers and brands are chomping at the bit to cash in on these new TV personalities.
TV & VideosThe Tab

Quiz: Can you guess the Love Island 2021 contestant from just a photo of their mouth?

The eyes are the windows to the soul, but you know what can tell you way more than someone’s eyes? Their mouth. Not just because it can quite literally speak to you, but someone’s mouth can tell you so much about them. Loads of people have been going on about Faye’s brown lipstick and liner this Love Island series, and yes someone’s lipstick choices can say a lot about them.
TV Showsohmymag.co.uk

Love Island 2021: Jake and Liberty call it quits in unexpected turn

In a bombshell teaser posted on the Love Island YouTube page ahead of tonight's episode (19 August), it looks like things are about to get real in the villa tonight. In tonight's episode, the six remaining couples fighting for the crown are whisked away from the villa for a romantic date night. But it looks like not everyone will be enjoying the magical evening planned for the remaining contestants...

Comments / 0

Community Policy