Jake Cornish: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

Love Island is nearing its finale, as this year’s couples battle it out to win the public vote.

One of the longest-lasting contestants (and half of the only original couple) is Jake Cornish, a 24-year-old water engineer from Weston-Super-Mare.

Cornish is on the hunt for love having just come out of a seven-year relationship when lockdown began.

This inspired his decision to appear on the series. He said: “The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it.”

Speaking about his personality, Cornish added: “My family would say I’m the one who is always up for a laugh, always having fun. I don’t take anything seriously. The prankster! My nickname is Tigger from Winnie the Pooh because I’m always bouncing all over the place. I’ve always got so much energy.”

Jake is currently coupled up with Liberty and has just said “I love you” to her for the first time, almost a month after she said it to him. But has he said it for the right reasons?

