Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. Around 300,000 carbon dioxide monitors will be made available to schools in England to help improve ventilation and lessen the spread of Covid. The Department for Education says the portable monitors could be used to identify where more air-flow is needed. Teaching unions have been calling for urgent extra ventilation measures with masks and social distancing rules scrapped for the coming term.