Intrusion: 52% of IT decision-makers report experiencing a data breach in the past
A majority (52%) of IT/Security decision-makers report having experienced a data breach at their organization sometime in the past, according to a report commissioned by Intrusion. The report summarized survey findings of 450 IT Security decisionmakers at enterprises conducted by Amplitude Research in July and concluded that while IT budget allocations are significant for cybersecurity products and respondents have confidence in their plans, teams, and products, they still regularly suffer data breaches.venturebeat.com
