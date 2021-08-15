Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Intrusion: 52% of IT decision-makers report experiencing a data breach in the past

By VB Staff
VentureBeat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority (52%) of IT/Security decision-makers report having experienced a data breach at their organization sometime in the past, according to a report commissioned by Intrusion. The report summarized survey findings of 450 IT Security decisionmakers at enterprises conducted by Amplitude Research in July and concluded that while IT budget allocations are significant for cybersecurity products and respondents have confidence in their plans, teams, and products, they still regularly suffer data breaches.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Breaches#Intrusion#Information Security#Internet Security#Intrusion#Amplitude Research Inc#Venturebeat Venturebeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Cell PhonesKMBC.com

Concerned about T-Mobile data breach? Here's what you should do

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area cybersecurity expert says you should take some important steps if you are affected by the latestT-Mobile data breach. Burton Kelso said people should immediately change their passwords on their T-Mobile account and monitor their credit. "The severity of the information that's contained in...
TechnologyCNET

Is your password on the dark web after the T-Mobile data breach? How to check

Were you part of the T-Mobile hack? T-Mobile said the hack exposed personal data of more than 7.8 million current customers and 40 million former or prospective customers, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other personal information. In total, more than 50 million current, former and prospective customers for T-Mobile and its prepaid Metro network may have been compromised. No financial information, account numbers or passwords were stolen, the company said.
TechnologyPosted by
Vice

T-Mobile Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Massive Data Breach

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. T-Mobile is facing a class action lawsuit for its most recent data breach, in which hackers stole data on at least 47 million current, former, and prospective customers, including Social Security Numbers, according to a copy of the class action complaint filed in a Washington court.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Millions of seniors hit by major data breach

Cybersecurity researchers have found a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket that exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over three million US senior citizens. Discovered by researchers at WizCase, the cloud storage bucket belonged to SeniorAdvisor, which describes itself as the largest ratings and reviews website for senior care and services across the US and Canada.
TechnologyThe Verge

T-Mobile investigating report of customer data breach that reportedly involves 100 million people

T-Mobile confirmed Sunday that it’s looking into an online forum post that claims to be selling a large trove of its customers’ sensitive data. Motherboard reported that it was in contact with the seller of the data, who said they had taken data from T-Mobile’s servers that included Social Security numbers, names, addresses, and driver license information related to more than 100 million people. After reviewing samples of the data, Motherboard reported it appeared authentic.
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

AT&T denies data breach after hacker auctions 70 million user database

AT&T says that they did not suffer a data breach after a well-known threat actor claimed to be selling a database containing the personal information of 70 million customers. The threat actor, known as ShinyHunters, began selling this database yesterday on a hacking forum with a starting price of $200,000 and incremental offers of $30,000. The hacker states that they are willing to sell it immediately for $1 million.
Public Safetyinfosecurity-magazine.com

Top 5 Data Breaches in History

Data breaches happen when confidential, sensitive or protected information is exposed to people who haven’t been authorized to access it. These expensive security incidents stem from various causes, including ransomware attacks, physical theft, phishing campaigns and entrusting your cybersecurity to a one-trick password pony. While many data breaches result from...
CollegesWebProNews

University of Kentucky Discloses Large Data Breach

The University of Kentucky has sent out a letter disclosing a data breach impacting some 355,000 individuals. UK discovered the issue during an annual cybersecurity penetration test. The breach occurred in June 2021, impacting the College of Education database, part of the university’s Digital Driver License (DDL) platform. The DDL is used by K-12 schools and other colleges, both in and outside of Kentucky, for online training and test-taking.
Personal FinanceHigh Point Enterprise

Common Types of Data Breaches

Data breaches have been making headlines recently, but what precisely does the word "data breach" mean? Physical, electronic, and skimming data breaches are the three forms of data breaches. They all have the same level of risk and repercussions, but they are all executed differently. It is important to know...
Technologytelecoms.com

StarHub the latest to suffer customer data breach

The Singapore telco detected a data dump on a third-party site containing personal information of more than 57,000 of its customers. The telco said in an announcement that it found a document uploaded to a third-part data dump site during an online surveillance in July. The file contained personal information of 57,191 of its customers, including their identity card numbers, mobile numbers, and email addresses. “No credit card or bank account information is at risk”, the company stressed.
Businessinfosecurity-magazine.com

Chanel Apologizes for Data Breach

The Korean arm of French luxury brand Chanel has issued an apology after personal data belonging to its customers was exposed. In a statement issued earlier this week, Chanel Korea blamed the data leak that happened on August 8 on a recent cyber-attack. A database belonging to the famed perfume and fashion brand is believed to have been compromised by a hacker or hackers at some point between August 5 and 6.
Cell Phonestechaeris.com

T-Mobile is investigating an online claim of a data breach

T-Mobile is one of the largest mobile carriers in the United States and has grown hugely over the past few years. The company has used relentless marketing campaigns and a strong social media presence to drive that growth. Estimated reading time: 2 minutes. Now, T-Mobile is looking into online claims...
Public Safetybeckershospitalreview.com

47,000 potentially exposed in Electromed data breach

A hacker breached Electromed's systems and obtained data on patients and employees, the Star Tribune reported Aug. 11. Electromed, which makes medical devices for patients with chronic respiratory conditions, said the protected health information of 47,200 people may have been exposed. "We have not received any reports of identity theft...
Industrybleepingcomputer.com

Colonial Pipeline reports data breach after May ransomware attack

Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, is sending notification letters to individuals affected by the data breach resulting from the DarkSide ransomware attack that hit its network in May. The company says that it "recently learned" that DarkSide operators were also able to collect and exfiltrate...
TechnologyAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

T-Mobile Reports Possible Data Breach

(Bonn, Germany) -- T-Mobile is investigating a possible data breach affecting nearly every customer in the nation. A hacker claimed in an online forum to be selling private information of more than 100-million people, including social security numbers and addresses. The person reportedly wants 270-thousand dollars in bitcoin for data...
Economyinsideflyer.com

BREAKING: BA Data Breach – Compensation Amounts Confirmed

As we’ve previously confirmed, the class action against BA for the mass data breach that saw a number of BA customer’s data exposed, has now been settled. PGMBM, the law firm that handled the case, has just emailed the claimants to confirm the pay-out amounts. Claimants were separated into three...

Comments / 0

Community Policy