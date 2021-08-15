Ohio State Center Harry Miller Physically and Emotionally Stronger After Difficult 2020 Season

Harry Miller’s first season starting on Ohio State’s offensive line came with no shortage of difficult lessons. He never quite got into a groove in five games as Ohio State’s starting left guard. He struggled with snapping the ball when he had to move back to center to fill in for Josh Myers at Michigan State. He was unable to attend the Sugar Bowl after testing positive for COVID-19, and he played through a labrum tear in his shoulder – which required him to undergo surgery this offseason – late in the season.