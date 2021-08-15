Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Gallery: Le Mans 24 Hours test day in pictures

Motorsport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlickenhaus topped the official test day ahead of next week's Le Mans 24 Hours, with Olivier Pla outpacing both Toyotas in the #708-Pipo Hypercar. Here's a selection of images from the test.

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivier Pla
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Le Mans 24 Hours#Gallery#Toyotas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsAutosport Online

The best Le Mans 24 Hours films and documentaries to watch

The Le Mans 24 Hours is a legend of the motorsport world, with the annual race being the highlight of any endurance fan’s year. It’s also a race with an extensive history, and one whose past is as much a part of it as its future. For anyone wanting to...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Magazine: Le Mans 24 Hours preview special

For the second year in a row the world’s greatest endurance race is not in its traditional slot, but it is different to last season’s edition in two key ways. The first is that spectators are back. The pandemic is far from over, but things are gradually heading in the right direction and the 24 Hours has long been one of the greatest events for motorsport fans to attend. Our preview includes our traditional look at every team.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Toyota completes successful pre-Le Mans test with new hypercars

The pair of Le Mans Hypercars were given their final system checks last weekend in preparation for this Sunday's Le Mans test day, which leads directly into race week and the double points round of the World Endurance Championship on 21/22 August. Each car completely approximately 200km of the Belgian...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Toyota confident of reliability fixes ahead of Le Mans test

The fuel system and electronic problems that delayed the Japanese manufacturer's Le Mans Hypercars in the Italian WEC event have been identified and fixed ahead of the blue riband round of the championship next weekend, according to Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon. He revealed that the fuel...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Le Mans test day: Toyota leads Alpine in opening session

Brendon Hartley sat at the top of the timesheets after the first four hours of running at the official test, which leads into Le Mans 24 Hours race week, with a 3m31.263s in the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid Le Mans Hypercar. His time eclipsed the 3m31.519s from Nicolas Lapierre in...
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Leads Le Mans Test Day

In a major surprise, the No. 708 Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG007 led today's Le Mans test day after an exceptional lap late in the day by Olivier Pla. The two heavily favored Toyota GR010s both set a best time within 2/10ths of a second of the leader, while Alpine's lone grandfathered-in 2020 LMP1 car was just under one second behind the Glickenhaus car in fourth.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Le Mans test day: Glickenhaus tops test ahead of Toyota

Pla posted a 3m29.115s aboard the #708 Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH to knock Toyota off the top spot in the official test leading into race week for the Le Mans 24 Hours double-points World Endurance Championship round. The lap from the Frenchman set with just less than 10 minutes of the...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

24 Hours Vision, at Le Mans

Sure, handling some of the world’s fastest sportscars at speeds of 200mph and above when exposed to all types of weather conditions, temperatures and times of day takes its toll on the human body and mind, but also on the eyes. This is why the Essilor brand – the #1...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Magnussen: Chance to race at Indy 500 'a dream'

The Dane, a veteran of 119 grands prix, will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend when he races in LMP2 alongside his dad, Jan, in an ORECA-Gibson 07 from Danish entrant High Class Racing. The 28-year-old has also already committed to a World Endurance Championship campaign next...
Motorsportscorvetteactioncenter.com

Corvette Racing Team Lands in France for the 24 Hours of Le Mans

DETROIT (Aug. 11, 2021) – Corvette Racing is set for its long-awaited return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Only days following its most recent IMSA race at Road America, the program heads across the Atlantic for the French endurance classic. The twice-around-the-clock race is set for Aug. 21-22...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Qualifying Highlights

Catch all the highlights from Wednesday's qualifying session for the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans. Toyota #7 crew Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez topped the first qualifying session at the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours, leading Alpine prior to Thursday's Hyperpole session. In LMP2, Antonio Felix...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Glickenhaus: Le Mans test day shows we can challenge for win

Luca Ciancetti, technical director of the Podium Advanced Technologies organisation responsible for the Glickenhaus 007 LMH, pointed to the American marque's performance last Sunday as another signal that the marque should be taken seriously. "The time doesn't mean a lot to be honest because we don't know what the others...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Autosport Podcast: Le Mans 24 Hours Preview

Although unbeaten so far in the three WEC rounds this season, Toyota's new GR010 HYBRID was pipped to the top spot on the test day by the non-hybrid Glickenhaus-Pipo 007, leading to questions over whether an upset could be on the cards. The two new Hypercars also face opposition from...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours marks the dawn of a new era for the world's oldest and most famous endurance race, as the Hypercar class replaces LMP1 as the top of the endurance racing pyramid. Toyota goes into the event aiming to take a fourth straight victory, having been...
Motorsportsracer.com

Andretti pursuing Formula 1 team takeover

The United States could have another team in Formula 1 if the efforts of a former driver prove to be successful. RACER has learned Andretti Autosport team owner Michael Andretti has been actively pursuing an F1 team to acquire, with multiple sources pointing towards the 1993 McLaren F1 pilot being in discussions with representatives from more than one team, including Haas F1’s Gene Haas.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

David Malsher-Lopez is Motorsport.com’s U.S. editor, covering the NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Since completing journalism college in 1994, he has worked for Autosport, TRMG, Motor Sport, Autosport (again) and Racer, before joining Motorsport.com in 2015… where he has found himself enjoying a third spell writing for Autosport. Over the course of those 27 years, he has served as a journalist, sub-editor, features editor, deputy editor and editor. In 2015, he also wrote Will Power’s biography. David lives with his wife Sophia in California and when not writing about racing, he will be found reading about planes and classic cars, attending airshows, listening to a wide variety of music or watching cop shows from the ’70s. He intends to one day own a grand piano, an Airedale terrier and a vintage Pontiac. He doesn’t do Facebook and doesn’t understand Instagram but can be found @DavidMalsher on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy