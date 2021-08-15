Free Guy Tops the Box Office In Opening Weekend

There are many ways to look at the box office returns for The Suicide Squad from this past weekend. Perhaps the most rose-tinted one is to note that it earned more than any other R-rated film since the COVID-19 pandemic first shut down movie theaters in 2020. But then, there’ve been few R-rated wide releases since then, and those that did open weren’t starring Margot Robbie in her most popular role, nor were they perceived as a semi-sequel to a movie which opened to $133 million in 2016. They didn’t even have to be compared to the anemic debut of Birds of Prey, which also underperformed when it opened to $33 million in February 2020.