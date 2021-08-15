Cancel
Free Guy Tops the Box Office In Opening Weekend

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Reynolds' latest film, Free Guy, takes the top spot at the box office this weekend. The box office is, in general, seeing lower totals in recent weeks as coronavirus cases spike across the country due to the delta variant. As such, Free Guy wins the weekend with a relatively modest $28.4 million. That's still enough to beat fellow opener Don't Breathe 2, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Jungle Cruise in its third weekend, The Suicide Squad in its second weekend, and Black Widow in its sixth weekend. Free Guy has received strong reviews from critics. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 in his review:

