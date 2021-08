EAGEN, Minn. — It'll be Drew Lock taking the first snap of the Broncos' preseason game against the Vikings on Saturday, coach Vic Fangio announced Tuesday. Lock and Teddy Bridgewater — who the Broncos traded for in April — have been battling for the starting quarterback job all training camp and while Lock might be getting the first series of the Broncos' first preseason game, that doesn't necessarily mean he has an edge over Bridgewater. Fangio said Bridgewater will start the second preseason game, against the Seahawks, explaining that the only reason Lock is getting the first snap is because was Denver's starting quarterback a season ago.