Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 15:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chesapeake; Suffolk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Camden, east central Northampton, Hertford, and Gates Counties, the western City of Chesapeake and the City of Suffolk through 400 PM EDT At 320 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Chesapeake to near Aulander. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ahoskie, Murfreesboro, Gatesville, Sunbury, Downtown Suffolk, Deep Creek, Holland, Chowan University, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Gates, Conway, Woodland, Winton, Cofield, Como, Bowers Hill, Roduco and Cradock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chesapeake#Pea#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Chowan University#Como
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN DUVAL COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Duval The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 444 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Caroline, or 7 miles northeast of Arlington, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Unf, Neptune Beach, Craig Field, San Pablo, Little Talbot Island and Fort Caroline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Virginia Beach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR ...THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH At 437 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Back Bay, or near Virginia Beach, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Back Bay, Fentress, Princess Anne, Mount Pleasant, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Oceana NAS, Munden, Macons Corner, Pungo, Dam Neck, Gallups Corner and Hickory. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Athens County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Morgan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water in urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Athens; Morgan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Washington, south central Morgan and southeastern Athens Counties through 600 PM EDT At 514 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chesterhill, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chesterhill, Stockport, Bartlett and Little Hocking. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Wayne; Susquehanna A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Susquehanna and northwestern Wayne Counties through 545 PM EDT At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sherman, or 7 miles south of Deposit, moving south at 25 mph. This storm has shown broad rotation on doppler radar be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ararat, Thompson, Union Dale, Starrucca, Hiawatha, Shehawken, Starlight, Starruca, Pleasant Mount and Sherman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...All Eastern North Carolina beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 2 pm today. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fairfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES AND SOUTH CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodbridge, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bryans Road, Mason Neck and Potomac Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, City of Colonial Heights, City of Hopewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Colonial Heights; City of Hopewell; City of Petersburg; Dinwiddie; Prince George A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD...NORTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE AND NORTHEASTERN DINWIDDIE COUNTIES...THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS...THE CITY OF HOPEWELL AND THE CITY OF PETERSBURG At 500 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prince George, or near Petersburg, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Virginia State University, Disputanta, Fort Lee, Prince George, Matoaca, Ettrick, Birchett Estate, Reams, Petersburg National Battlefield, New Bohemia, Richard Bland College, Templeton and Prince George Golf. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lac Qui Parle County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lac Qui Parle, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lac Qui Parle; Yellow Medicine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lac qui Parle and west central Yellow Medicine Counties through 430 PM CDT At 350 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gary, or 12 miles east of Clear Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Canby around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Madison and Dawson. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 0 and 30. U.S. Highway 75 between mile markers 95 and 115. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Charles A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES AND SOUTH CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodbridge, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bryans Road, Mason Neck and Potomac Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cheyenne County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 01:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, northeastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado, southwestern Cheyenne and northwestern Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas through 130 AM MDT/230 AM CDT/ At 1256 AM MDT/156 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Cope to 8 miles south of Bonny Reservoir. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kit Carson County County in east central Colorado, southern Yuma County County in northeastern Colorado, northwestern Sherman and southwestern Cheyenne Counties in northwestern Kansas, including the following locations... Joes, Hale and Beecher Island. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 422 and 425. Highway 385 between mile markers 193 and 229. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Sublette County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sublette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Sublette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SUBLETTE COUNTY At 927 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of Big Sandy Recreational Area, or 19 miles northeast of Farson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sublette County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Liberty County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Liberty, Long, Tattnall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Inland Liberty; Long; Tattnall STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF LIBERTY, LONG AND TATTNALL COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Glennville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and excessive cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of this storm include Hinesville, Glennville, Gumbranch, Gum Branch, Mendes and Donald. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Hampden County, MAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hampden, Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hampden; Hampshire FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN HARTFORD, NORTHWESTERN TOLLAND, SOUTHEASTERN HAMPDEN AND SOUTH CENTRAL HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES At 455 PM EDT, rain from Tropical Storm Henri has lightened in intensity across the warned area. Broadcast media in Springfield reported flooding on portions of Route 5 in East Longmeadow from excessive rainfall. In addition, broadcast media in Hartford reported flooding on Burke Road in Vernon. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring and new or worsened areas of flooding remain possible. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Broadcast media reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Springfield, Chicopee, Enfield, Westfield, Holyoke, Agawam, West Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Easthampton, Longmeadow, Suffield, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Tolland, Wilbraham, Palmer, Stafford, Somers and Granby. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Chesterfield County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield, City of Colonial Heights, City of Hopewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Colonial Heights; City of Hopewell; City of Petersburg; Dinwiddie; Prince George A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD...NORTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE AND NORTHEASTERN DINWIDDIE COUNTIES...THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS...THE CITY OF HOPEWELL AND THE CITY OF PETERSBURG At 500 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prince George, or near Petersburg, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Virginia State University, Disputanta, Fort Lee, Prince George, Matoaca, Ettrick, Birchett Estate, Reams, Petersburg National Battlefield, New Bohemia, Richard Bland College, Templeton and Prince George Golf. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Deuel County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Deuel A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Deuel County through 400 PM CDT At 339 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brandt, or near Clear Lake, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lake Cochrane Rec Area around 350 PM CDT. Gary around 355 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Caroline County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Western Essex, Western King and Queen by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Caroline; Western Essex; Western King and Queen A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern King and Queen and west central Essex Counties through 515 PM EDT At 447 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Newtown, or near Champlain, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Newtown, Beazley, Gether, Owenton, Elevon, Central Point, Salvia and Indian Neck. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Suffolk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of the eastern City of Suffolk through 600 PM EDT At 520 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kings Fork, or near Windsor, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Downtown Suffolk, Suffolk, Kings Fork, Wilroy, Kilby, Lummis, Nurney, Suffolk Airport, Boaz, Saunders, Magnolia and Indika. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Isle Of Wight County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Isle of Wight, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Isle of Wight; Suffolk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of the eastern City of Suffolk through 600 PM EDT At 520 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kings Fork, or near Windsor, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Downtown Suffolk, Suffolk, Kings Fork, Wilroy, Kilby, Lummis, Nurney, Suffolk Airport, Boaz, Saunders, Magnolia and Indika. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy