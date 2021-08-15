Cancel
Camden County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Camden; Gates; Hertford; Northampton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Camden, east central Northampton, Hertford, and Gates Counties, the western City of Chesapeake and the City of Suffolk through 400 PM EDT At 320 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Chesapeake to near Aulander. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ahoskie, Murfreesboro, Gatesville, Sunbury, Downtown Suffolk, Deep Creek, Holland, Chowan University, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Gates, Conway, Woodland, Winton, Cofield, Como, Bowers Hill, Roduco and Cradock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

