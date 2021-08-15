Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, Gillespie, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bastrop; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; Gillespie; Guadalupe; Hays; Kendall; Travis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Caldwell, Hays, northern Guadalupe, central Travis, Blanco, eastern Gillespie, southwestern Bastrop, Kendall, south central Burnet and central Comal Counties through 330 PM CDT At 219 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mustang Ridge to near Sisterdale. Movement was south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Austin, San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, Boerne, Lockhart, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Comfort, Blanco, Round Mountain, Canyon Lake Dam, Tanglewood Forest, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Canyon Lake, Lakeway, Fair Oaks Ranch, Lago Vista, Bee Cave and Bulverde. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH