Red Flag Warning issued for Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 13:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 116 * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...80s to low 90s. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new or existing fire may be able to grow and spread rapidly in the dry and windy conditions. Moldan