Travis Shaw is returning to the Red Sox

Schwarber (hamstring/groin) went 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored in Friday's 8-1 win over Baltimore. Batting sixth and serving as the designated hitter in his Boston debut, Schwarber wasn't able to make much of an impact with the bat. He still got on base twice, scoring both times on doubles by Bobby Dalbec and Jarren Duran. Schwarber was on a career-year pace prior to a six-week stint on the injured list. He has a .251/.342/.566 slash line with 25 home runs, 53 RBI, 44 runs scored and a stolen base through 307 plate appearances, He should be poised for a regular role in left field going forward, which could end up cutting into Duran's playing time.