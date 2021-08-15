Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Travis Shaw is returning to the Red Sox

By Rob Bradford
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

The Boston Red Sox are bringing back a familiar face, claiming first baseman Travis Shaw off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. Shaw is expected to join the Sox in New York.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Travis Shaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Yankees#The Red Sox#Triple A#Bradfo#Apple#Weei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Five Red Sox players we don’t need to see for the rest of the season

Tomase: Five Sox players we’ve seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn’t begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Eduardo Rodriguez, Alex Cora Explain Small Spat During Red Sox-Orioles

What can we say? Eduardo Rodriguez is a competitor who takes pride in his work. The NESN broadcast of the Boston Red Sox’s 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles put that quality on full display. Cameras caught the starting pitcher and manager Alex Cora engaged in some passionate discussion in...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Sets Expectations For Red Sox With Kyle Schwarber, Chris Sale Return

The Boston Red Sox are getting some much-needed reinforcements, but Alex Cora knows that doesn’t automatically mean the struggles will be fixed. Kyle Schwarber was activated from the injured list ahead of Friday’s opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. To make room for the outfielder, the Red Sox designated Marwin Gonzalez for assignment after he struggled offensively.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox GM Brian O’Halloran Talks Kyle Schwarber Return On ‘Ultimate Red Sox Show’

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. The Boston Red Sox have confirmed that Kyle Schwarber has experienced a minor setback. Alex Cora described Schwarber’s setback as ‘nothing serious’ and that it’s simply a little bit of soreness on his left groin. The Red Sox manager also noted that the newly acquired first basemen and outfielder will continue to workout and that it won’t affect his timetable when returning to the field.
MLBallfans.co

Tomase: Sale’s return comes just in time for the Red Sox

He Red Sox waited two years for Chris Sale to return, so what was one more day?. When the skinny left-hander last appeared on a mound, something clearly looked wrong. It was Aug. 13, 2019, and Sale fought his way through 108 pitches and into the seventh inning vs. the Indians. He uncharacteristically allowed a pair of home runs, and Francisco Lindor chased him with a two-run double.
MLBNBC Sports

Tomase: Sale makes magical return and Red Sox suddenly have hope

The face looked a little older, the eyes a little narrower, the beard a little thicker. But the presence was unmistakably Chris Sale. The Red Sox left-hander hadn't toed the rubber for real in two years and one day when he stepped to the mound on Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny skies at Fenway Park. The 4 o'clock start time meant shadows across the infield, perhaps none more striking than the one cast by Sale's reedy 6-foot-6 frame, a spectral version of the 32-year-old that drifted off the back of the mound and onto the grass.
MLBwhdh.com

Red Sox ace Sale returns following TJ surgery

Boston left-hander Chris Sale is scheduled to make his first big league appearance in just over two years when he faces the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. The seven-time All-Star underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020 and missed last year’s pandemic-shortened season. In five combined rehab outings this year...
MLBBoston Herald

Chris Sale’s return a reason for hope in Red Sox Nation

There’s not much silver lining to the Red Sox’s post-trade deadline slump, but fans and Fenway businesses have hope on the horizon with the return of ace pitcher Chris Sale, who will take the mound against the Orioles Saturday afternoon. “It’s going to be epic. It’s going to be good,”...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber: Draws two walks in return

Schwarber (hamstring/groin) went 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored in Friday's 8-1 win over Baltimore. Batting sixth and serving as the designated hitter in his Boston debut, Schwarber wasn't able to make much of an impact with the bat. He still got on base twice, scoring both times on doubles by Bobby Dalbec and Jarren Duran. Schwarber was on a career-year pace prior to a six-week stint on the injured list. He has a .251/.342/.566 slash line with 25 home runs, 53 RBI, 44 runs scored and a stolen base through 307 plate appearances, He should be poised for a regular role in left field going forward, which could end up cutting into Duran's playing time.
MLBSportsGrid

Chris Sale Returns to the Red Sox Lineup Saturday

It’s been two years and one day since Chris Sale last made a major league start. The lefty makes his long-awaited return on Saturday when the Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles for an afternoon contest. https://twitter.com/RedSox/status/1426592573779550221. Sale underwent Tommy John Surgery in March 2020 and was initially expected...
MLBNBC Sports

Chris Sale has emotional reaction to long-awaited Red Sox return

The last few weeks have been a struggle for the Boston Red Sox, but if Saturday's game was any indication, they're going to get a much-needed boost from ace Chris Sale for the rest of the season. The veteran left-hander made his long-awaited return to the mound at Fenway Park...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Highlights From Chris Sale’s Eight-Strikeout Return To Red Sox

Patriots Mailbag: Who's On The Bubble Ahead Of First Roster Deadline?. Chris Sale is still Chris Sale. For the first time in 732 days, the Boston Red Sox pitcher got to take the mound and face Major League hitters in a real game, making his season debut against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
MLBSun-Journal

Sale makes triumphant return as Red Sox trounce Orioles again

BOSTON — Chris Sale wanted to take it all in. He has a new outlook on his big league career. Bolstered by Sale’s first major league appearance in two years, the Boston Red Sox hit five homers while pounding Baltimore 16-2 on Saturday, handing the Orioles their 10th straight loss.
MLBSportsGrid

Brewers Place Travis Shaw on Waivers

The Milwaukee Brewers will continue their pursuit of a pennant without the services of Travis Shaw, as the infielder was placed on waivers Saturday morning. https://twitter.com/WillSammon/status/1426541328054292485. Shaw played in 56 games for Milwaukee this season but has struggled throughout the season. The 31-year-old is slugging .337 in 202 plate appearances...

Comments / 0

Community Policy