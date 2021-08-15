Most Macomb schools make masks optional for 2021-22
Most Macomb County students attending in-person class at public schools will not be required to mask up for the 2021-22 school year. That includes the Chippewa Valley Schools after the Board of Education decided Aug. 9 to make masks optional following a recommendation by Superintendent Ron Roberts. Although the board did not take a formal vote on the matter, President Frank Bednard asked if any board members opposed the recommendation. None did, although Vice President Denise Aqunio expressed some reservations.www.macombdaily.com
