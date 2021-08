We’re out of time at Activision, effective August 12 Treyarch and Raven software we are already laying season 5 of Black Ops Cold War and war zone from the Series Duty. In this new season we are entitled to new multiplayer content, a zombie mode and new events on Verdansk to call it that, enough to keep players and fans of the series entertained for a while as they wait for the release of the new opus in the franchise, in a few months at the latest. The game is still available on Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and pc.