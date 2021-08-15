Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida DEP files motion for emergency hearing on Piney Point

By Lisette Lopez, McKenna King
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05eOY8_0bSTEZxE00

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) filed a motion for an emergency hearing due to the possibility of flooding or overtopping at Piney Point.

The DEP says Piney Point has gotten 22 inches of rain since the first of June. They say they're expecting at another 11.5 inches by the end of September, and possibly up to 24.9 inches if extreme rainfall occurs.

But they say the ponds atop the Piney Point gypsum stack only have the capacity to hold another 10 inches.

The DEP says HRK, the owners of Piney Point, has failed to safely operate the phosphogypsum stack system at the site and remove the water in the compartments atop the stacks. It is required they do so by HRK's Consent Order with the department.

Now the DEP is requesting an independent third party to oversee the management and closure of Piney Point.

MORE COVERAGE - PINEY POINT UPDATES

According to the DEP, the significant rain volumes expected over the next couple of months, have potential to cause overtopping of the compartments into the surrounding areas, including Bishop Harbor, which poses an imminent threat to the public health and safety and the environment.

"The request for emergency hearing is another step to ensure the safe operation and ultimately the final closure of wastewater impoundments atop the site's phosphogypsum stack system. The department expects HRK to continue to explore all short-term water management options to remove water from the site, such as piping and trucking water to nearby water treatment facilities, until a receiver is appointed and long-term water management remedies are in place," the DEP said.

RELATED: Florida DEP files complaint to hold owners of Piney Point accountable for wastewater breach

The DEP said department inspectors are on-site overseeing site preparations as staff works to secure heavy equipment and water treatment elements. They are also adjusting water management levels in the ponds to ensure the site can endure tropical or hurricane-force winds and rain.

Additional pumps and generators are also available in case of potential power outages.

To read the entire court filing, click here .

Comments / 3

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dep#Water Management#Water Treatment#Piney Point#Dep#Hrk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Piney Point water being treated as ponds fill up

TAMPA, Fla. - Stormwater being stored at the Piney Point phosphate plant stopped being discharged Friday after not meeting the Department of Environmental Protection’s water quality criteria. "It currently doesn’t meet all of those discharge water quality parameters specifically for conductivity, which means it’s kind of saltier than it ought...
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA EMERGENCY: Palm Beach County Declares Emergency Over Hospital Crisis

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Commission on Tuesday declared a state of emergency over the worsening hospital situation due to COVID-19. Thousands remain hospitalized in and around the area due to the COVID crisis. The order, which is being finalized, […] The article FLORIDA EMERGENCY: Palm Beach County Declares Emergency Over Hospital Crisis appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Manatee County, FLHerald Tribune

State prepares for potential release of pretreated wastewater at Piney Point

Heavy rainfall is filling the wastewater ponds at the former Piney Point fertilizer plant, and the mismanaged property is once again a looming threat in Manatee County. The state is taking steps to wrestle control of the site away from HRK Holdings by filing a complaint on Aug. 5 requesting that the court appoint a third party to take over management.
Palmetto, FLMysuncoast.com

Progress seen at Piney Point, state says

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - After years of contention between the state and HRK Holdings, the owners of the troubled former phosphate plant at Piney Point, the Department of Environmental Protection said on Wednesday efforts to clean up the facility may be finally seeing results. In its daily update released Tuesday,...
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida says another Piney Point wastewater release is possible

More wastewater from the old Piney Point fertilizer plant site might be released into Tampa Bay if rain pushes reservoirs to the brink of capacity. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says the water would be dumped to avert further catastrophe at the property — the same rationale the state gave when it allowed the release of 215 million gallons of wastewater into the bay this spring. Officials said they wanted to avoid a collapse at Piney Point spewing a flood into the area around the Manatee County site.
Environmentusf.edu

Rain May Force The Release Of Treated Water From Piney Point Into Tampa Bay

The state hasn't released wastewater from Piney Point into Tampa Bay since April, but it may be forced to in the coming weeks if it keeps raining. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says “innovative water treatment technology” has removed most of the harmful nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus from the ponds at Piney Point, a former phosphate processing plant.
Florida Statefox35orlando.com

Florida files motion to toss out school mask case filed by parents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Arguing that the case raises a "political" question, attorneys for the state say a circuit judge should dismiss a lawsuit challenging moves by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration that seek to prevent school districts from requiring students to wear masks. The attorneys for DeSantis, the State...
Florida StateBay News 9

Judge sets hearing date for Florida unemployment lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Judge Layne Smith of the 2nd Judicial Circuit in Leon County is scheduling two days next week to hear arguments involving a lawsuit filed in response to Florida cutting off extended federal unemployment benefits. What You Need To Know. A dozen unemployed Broward County residents have sued...
Environmentwusf.org

State Wants To Expedite Piney Point’s Closure As Summer Rains Threaten

State environmental officials are asking for an emergency hearing as summer rains — and possible hurricanes — increase the threat from retention ponds at the shuttered Piney Point phosphate plant. More than 200 million gallons of nutrient-rich water flowed into Tampa Bay from Piney Point earlier this year after a...
Posted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida fears rain, hurricanes could cause Piney Point pollution to overflow

State officials fear summer rains and hurricane season could cause the polluted reservoirs at the old Piney Point fertilizer plant property to overflow. That’s why the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is asking a Manatee County circuit judge to hold an emergency hearing and appoint an independent receiver to oversee the site, which is owned by a company called HRK Holdings.
Florida Stateusf.edu

Judge Orders Hearing In Florida School Mask Lawsuit

Leon County Judge John Cooper will hear arguments in a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis' mandatory school mask policy ban next Thursday. If he declines to dismiss it, arguments will begin August 23. Cooper says he wants to decide the case quickly. Students in Miami-Dade go...
Florida Statecbs12.com

Florida judge hears challenge of governor's mask-mandate ban

MIAMI (AP) — A judge is giving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis until Monday to defend his attempts to block mandatory school mask policies against a lawsuit by parents. Parents from several large school districts want the governor's prohibition on mandatory masking lifted as children across Florida return to school. DeSantis...
Coaldale, PATimes News

Coaldale discusses sewer repairs DEP points to borough for discolored creek

Coaldale Borough Council met with legislative representatives Tuesday to discuss the borough’s sewer system and potential repairs and upgrades ordered by the Department of Environmental Protection. In January, the water in the Panther Creek; and, in turn, the Little Schuylkill River in Tamaqua, turned bright orange. A DEP study indicated...

Comments / 3

Community Policy