U-Haul driver arrested after police pursuit, crash with another vehicle

The driver of a U-Haul with a woman in the back of the truck was arrested Sunday on several charges after he led officers on a chase and crashed into another vehicle, according to the Thornton Police Department (TPD) .

About 9:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report called into 911 of a kidnapping, TPD said in a news release. The report, which TPD said was later determined to not be true, indicated that a woman was tied up in the back of a U-Haul truck.

Officers found the U-Haul driving near West 92nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard in Westminster. Officers activated lights and sirens, but the truck's driver did not stop, according to the release.

Officers pursued the vehicle based on the kidnapping report, TPD said.

The U-Haul driver continued south on Lowell to West 80th Avenue, where it crashed into another vehicle, a Toyota truck. The driver of the other vehicle, a woman, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. Officers found there was a woman in the back of the U-Haul but she was not tied up and was the spouse of the driver, according to the release.

A TPD spokesman said the woman was not in the truck against her will but that she did have a protection order against her spouse. The spokesman said there were items in the back of the truck, including clothing and bedding.

It wasn't known whether the woman was injured in the crash, the spokesman said.

TPD arrested Kyle O'Donald, 29, on suspicion of:

DUI

Violation of a protection order

Warrant for probation violation

Reckless driving

Eluding



