Norwalk, OH

Reese Wineman

By Register
Sandusky Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK — Reese Wineman, 73, Norwalk, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at his residence. He was born February 28, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio to Reese Mac Wineman and Mary (McLaughlin) Wineman. Reese graduated from St. Francis High School and John Carroll University where he was a standout Rugby player. He received his law degree from the University of Toledo. Reese joined the Huron County Bar Association in 1976. He served as an Assistant County Prosecutor, City Law Director, served on the Board of Elections and was an active member of the Huron County Democratic Party. He was a devote Catholic and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

