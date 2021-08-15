Pittsburgh Pirates: Shutting Down JT Brubaker Should be Considered

Four former Pittsburgh Pirates players born on this date, plus a trade of note. On this date in 1971, the Pirates traded pitcher Ed Acosta and outfielder Johnny Jeter to the San Diego Padres in exchange for pitcher Bob Miller. Jeter was 26 years old at the time, coming off a season in which he served as a backup outfielder for the Pirates, hitting .238 with 12 RBIs and 27 runs scored in 85 games. He had also played briefly for the Pirates in 1969, but in 1971, he had spent the entire year in Triple-A, hitting .324 with 36 steals and 17 homers in 138 games. Acosta was a 27-year-old, tall righty, with only three games of Major League experience, those appearances coming with the 1970 Pirates. He was also in Triple-A in 1971 for the Pirates, with a 12-11, 2.72 record in 26 starts and one relief appearance. Miller was a 32-year-old righty reliever, in his 14th season in the majors. He was pitching well for the Padres, who had picked him up early in the season from the Chicago Cubs.