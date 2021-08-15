Special Weather Statement issued for Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 13:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Wilson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Wilson County through 300 PM CDT At 215 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms in Wilson County near Lebanon, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lebanon, Mount Juliet and Gladeville. Wilson County Fair will also be impacted with rain and lightning. Move indoors when thunder is heard or lightning is seen. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 229 and 244. Interstate 840 between mile markers 68 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH