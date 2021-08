PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – While the worst of Henri will miss the Philadelphia region to the east and north, we are still seeing plenty of effects from Henri as it takes aim at the New England coast. Heavy rain has tapered off across most of the region Sunday morning. Light and scattered showers will still be possible in the afternoon, but most areas should generally stay dry. We should see a few breaks of clouds at times this afternoon too. Where the sun peeks through the clouds, mainly in the southern sections of the region, we could have enough instability to get...