LOS ANGELES — Tick … tick … tick. The clock is running. The calendar is moving. The San Francisco Giants are fortifying. The Dodgers are teetering. The race for what would be the most important of the Dodgers’ nine consecutive division championships is in full sprint now, 47 games left, the season’s biggest moment for baseball’s best roster, yet every time the Dodgers appear to find their footing, they lose their balance.