Next months crucial for the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, former CDC director claims more contagious variant is coming very soon

It is supposedly very, very rare that you could get a "breakthrough infection"—meaning, get COVID after you have been vaccinated. Yet every day, more and more stories come out about how it's possible, most recently from country legend Reba McEntire. "I did get it, Rex" her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, "and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good. We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home and be protected the best you can," she told fans. "Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home."