Kalamazoo County Deputy Shot, Suspect Killed

A Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy is hospitalized in extremely critical condition after being shot Saturday night during a police chase. Deputy Ryan Proxmire was shot after the suspect took off on 35th Street in Galesburg from the Shell gas station near I-94 and went off the road. The suspect lost control of his vehicle and went off the road in a field near 44th Street and Q Avenue and again shot at deputies, who returned fire and killed him. His name has not been released. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says he was previously involved in an earlier chase with other police officers.