Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo County Deputy Shot, Suspect Killed

wirx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy is hospitalized in extremely critical condition after being shot Saturday night during a police chase. Deputy Ryan Proxmire was shot after the suspect took off on 35th Street in Galesburg from the Shell gas station near I-94 and went off the road. The suspect lost control of his vehicle and went off the road in a field near 44th Street and Q Avenue and again shot at deputies, who returned fire and killed him. His name has not been released. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says he was previously involved in an earlier chase with other police officers.

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galesburg, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy