I blew a 0.081 first time then 0.07 and 0.06 what should I do?

Asked in Novi, MI
8 days ago
 8 days ago

The blow at the scene doesn’t matter for evidence set trial and your readings as the station are below the legal limits. That being said, they can still try to prove the case without the breath tests. Get a lawyer on board ASAP. Avvo is a great place to start.

