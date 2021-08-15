Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegan County, MI

Drowning Victim Found In Lake Michigan In Allegan County

wirx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of a swimmer who drowned in Lake Michigan about a mile north of the Saugatuck pier head has been recovered. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the lakeshore around 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of a missing swimmer. The victim was in the lake without a life jacket and had been swimming from a boat. The person’s body was found around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The person’s name is not yet being released.

www.wirx.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saugatuck, MI
Accidents
Saugatuck, MI
Government
City
Saugatuck, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Allegan County, MI
Crime & Safety
Saugatuck, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Government
County
Allegan County, MI
Allegan County, MI
Government
Allegan County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Drowning#Swimming#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 1

Community Policy