Ellsworth County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellsworth, McPherson, Rice, Saline by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 14:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellsworth; McPherson; Rice; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern McPherson, northeastern Rice, southeastern Ellsworth and southwestern Saline Counties through 245 PM CDT At 211 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Marquette, or 13 miles southeast of Kanopolis. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marquette, Kanopolis Lake and Kanopolis State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

