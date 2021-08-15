Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trinity County, CA

Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 01:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Trinity AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MONDAY The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert in effect until noon Monday. Hazardous air quality conditions will continue in Weaverville, Lewiston, Junction City, Douglas City, Trinity Center, Coffee Creek, and nearby communities in Trinity County is expected to continue into Monday, although improving conditions are possible. At these smoke levels, everyone should avoid any outdoor activity. Please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current Air Quality Alert.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weaverville, CA
City
Douglas City, CA
City
Lewiston, CA
City
Junction City, CA
County
Trinity County, CA
City
Trinity Center, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quality Management#North Coast#Air Quality Alert#Northern Trinity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy