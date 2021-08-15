Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 01:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Trinity AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MONDAY The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert in effect until noon Monday. Hazardous air quality conditions will continue in Weaverville, Lewiston, Junction City, Douglas City, Trinity Center, Coffee Creek, and nearby communities in Trinity County is expected to continue into Monday, although improving conditions are possible. At these smoke levels, everyone should avoid any outdoor activity. Please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current Air Quality Alert.