Rafael Nadal, like Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, is resting up for the U.S. Open as the big three in men's tennis focus on the last Grand Slam of the year. Battling time and injuries, the three are tied with 20 Grand Slam titles each heading into the tournament that affords the last opportunity to break that tie in 2021. Each has played selectively this year and is gunning for the Open, which begins Aug. 30, skipping traditional warm-up tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati.