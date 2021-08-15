Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Afghanistan’s President Flees the Country; Taliban Back in Charge

wbap.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL – WBAP/KLIF – Afghanistan’s President Ghani has fled his country, leaving the Taliban in unofficial charge of that nation, even as the U.S. and allies work feverishly to pull citizens, dual citizens and friendly Afghans out of the country – a total of 10 thousand or more people. The Taliban has entered the capital city of Kabul and has managed to take over much of the entire country within a week or more.

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Nato#Afghans#American Marines#Canadian#Nato#Wbap Klif 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Ex-CIA director compares Trump supporters to the Taliban

Former CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden was widely panned for a retweet that signaled he equated President Trump’s supporters in the United States with the Taliban in Afghanistan. On Thursday, Hayden retweeted a split image. The top showed black-clad Islamic militants waving guns and flags from a line of cars...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul’s airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was going to...
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin won’t enforce US law requiring Americans pay $2,000 or more to flee Afghanistan, official says

The State Department clarified that U.S. citizens seeking to leave Afghanistan will not be required to pay for evacuation from Afghanistan despite existing United States law requiring “that evacuation assistance to private U.S. citizens or third country nationals be provided ‘on a reimbursable basis to the maximum extent practicable,’” an unnamed department spokesman said on Thursday, according to The New York Post.
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
Posted by
Indy100

T-shirt mocking people who died fleeing Afghanistan horrifies the internet

People have been horrified to discover a t-shirt mocking the people who died while desperately attempting to flee Afghanistan is being sold online. The t-shirt depicts a military aircraft with the outline of two bodies falling out the back with the phrase “Kabul Skydiving Club Est. 2021” also included in the design.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

State Dept. downplays reports of Taliban blocking Kabul airport access

The State Department’s top spokesman insisted Friday that US officials had only received “a small number of reports” that Americans in Afghanistan are being prevented from reaching Kabul’s international airport by a ring of Taliban checkpoints. “We have not received a large number — in fact, we’ve only received a...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy