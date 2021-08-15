Afghanistan’s President Flees the Country; Taliban Back in Charge
KABUL – WBAP/KLIF – Afghanistan’s President Ghani has fled his country, leaving the Taliban in unofficial charge of that nation, even as the U.S. and allies work feverishly to pull citizens, dual citizens and friendly Afghans out of the country – a total of 10 thousand or more people. The Taliban has entered the capital city of Kabul and has managed to take over much of the entire country within a week or more.www.wbap.com
Comments / 0