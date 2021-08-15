Cancel
Public Health

Full Osterholm: ‘The surge could sustain itself for another 4 to 6 weeks’

NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, talks to Meet the Press about the Covid-19 Delta variant and what it takes for people to stay safe now.Aug. 15, 2021.

Michael Osterholm
