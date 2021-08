Today was supposed to be a much-needed day off for the New York Yankees, but they played a makeup game with the Los Angeles Angels tonight. The game was made necessary due to a rainout when they last met in June at the Stadium. The Angels were 12 1/2 out in the AL West, and the Yankees were 5.5 games out in the AL East; every game is important, and the Yankees would try for another gutsy win tonight with Gerrit Cole making his first start off the Covid list. He was facing the Angels Jose Suarez. It was another one-run win for the Yankees. The final score was Yankees 2 and the Angels 1.