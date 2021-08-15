Cancel
Technology

Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus Porter, Airbus H145, Grob 115E, New York City, Gatwick, Brussels, Porto, & Fiumicino Get New Screenshots & Videos

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it’s Sunday, third-party developers never stop in their quest to enrich Microsoft Flight Simulator with new content. lightSimGames released new videos of its Pilatus Porter PC-6, showcasing its systems and a test flight. We then get another in-depth look at the Airbus H145 helicopter by Hype Performance Group, which...

