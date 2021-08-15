Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus Porter, Airbus H145, Grob 115E, New York City, Gatwick, Brussels, Porto, & Fiumicino Get New Screenshots & Videos

Microsoft Flight Simulator includes a wealth of different aircraft to take control of, and each aircraft is fairly unique, including the onboard avionics such as GPS and autopilot systems. Some aircraft feature very simplified systems, such as the JMB. Others are far more complex, such as the TBM 930 and the three default airliners. If you want to add at least a degree of realism to your flight sessions, then getting a basic understanding of these different systems is imperative.