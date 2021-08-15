Rye Flour Is the Pantry Staple Most of Us Don’t Have In Our Pantries

If you've come across a recipe that uses rye flour instead of wheat flour, you may be a little confused about what the difference is and why you should use it. After all, it's much more likely that you have normal flour in your pantry. Does baking with rye really make that much of a difference, especially when you'd like to avoid a store trip? Rye actually does differ from all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, and some other flour blends. Fortunately, you can get it kosher, non-GMO, vegan, certified organic, stone ground, and even varieties perfect for bread baking. Let's take a closer look at what it is and what delicious things you can make with it!