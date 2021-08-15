Cancel
Rye Flour Is the Pantry Staple Most of Us Don’t Have In Our Pantries

By Josie Rhodes Cook
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 7 days ago
If you've come across a recipe that uses rye flour instead of wheat flour, you may be a little confused about what the difference is and why you should use it. After all, it's much more likely that you have normal flour in your pantry. Does baking with rye really make that much of a difference, especially when you'd like to avoid a store trip? Rye actually does differ from all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, and some other flour blends. Fortunately, you can get it kosher, non-GMO, vegan, certified organic, stone ground, and even varieties perfect for bread baking. Let's take a closer look at what it is and what delicious things you can make with it!

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

