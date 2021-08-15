Greensburg Hose Company's car cruise draws a crowd

For Brian Hixson, attending the Greensburg Hose Company No. 1’s first car and bike cruise Sunday afternoon had ties back to his father.

“My father, he introduced me to the hobby, and I’ve been going to car shows every since,” Hixson said.

Hixson was displaying his 1972 Morgan at the event, an English sports car he purchased during an auction in England, and had shipped back to the states.

His was one of more than 100 cars of various makes and models displayed at the event that drew people from across the county. Located at the McLaughlin Drive fire station, attendees were able to view the vehicles, purchase items from food trucks, vie for almost 50 reverse raffle items and purchase tools from the Mac Tool Truck.

“I’m happy with all the cars we’ve got now. It’s great,” said Capt. Brian Turpin, who helped to organize the event. “Hopefully, it’s a good profit for us.”

Before the event, Turpin said officials at the station saw the car cruise as a way to bring the community together and to raise money for Greensburg Hose Company No. 1. He added that several members of the fire station have classic cars of their own.

Over the past few months, efforts were focused on spreading the word about the event by handing out flyers at other car shows. The goal was to get 100 vehicles registered for the show. It cost $5 to register a vehicle in the show.

“I was happy with 70 (cars). We got 106 so far, so I’m very happy with that,” Turpin said.

On Saturday, people filtered in and out of the show, looking at vehicles and perusing the reverse raffle items that were set up in the fire hall.

Car owners set up lawn chairs in front of their vehicles and chatted with other attendees.

Thomas Uncapher, 66, of Greensburg displayed his 1956 Cadillac at the show. The car was purchased new by his wife’s uncle and has stayed in the family ever since.

Uncapher said he has attended about four car shows this year.

Tim Vaganka, 75, of Greensburg said he has not attended many shows this year, but said of the Greensburg event, “This is a nice one. A lot of people here.”

Vaganka was not displaying a vehicle at the show. Instead, he said he was “just looking at them and dreaming.”

“We heard there was a car cruise, and I wanted to see what the cars look like nowadays that I used to have when I was young.”

For Turpin, the response to this year’s event makes him think there will be similar shows in the future.

“I think after this turnout, I think we will do it next year, too,” Turpin said.