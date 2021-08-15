Cancel
UEFA

Barcelona fans cheer departed hero Lionel Messi in 10th minute and hold up his shirt against Real Sociedad

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago

BARCELONA fans cheered their departed hero Lionel Messi in the tenth minute of tonight's clash with Real Sociedad.

The Catalan giants' supporters were left devastated last weekend when they learned the news that the Argentine would be leaving against his will.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380pKM_0bST4pYb00
Barcelona fans paid tribute to their departed hero Credit: Getty

Messi, 34, has subsequently signed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

But his name still rang around his former home on Sunday evening.

As the clock struck ten minutes, a landmark representing Messi's squad number, home fans begun chanting their hero's name.

Numerous shirts adorning his name were also raised by fans, who will never forget their greatest ever player.

There is a far less positive attitude towards president Joan Laporta, however.

Prior to the match, fans draped banners around the stadium featuring a number of messages criticising the club's supremo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWAi4_0bST4pYb00

One read: "Laporta traitor."

While another said: "Barcelona is none of your business."

A third made an angry reference to Laporta's decision to take a holiday in the wake of their star man's exit, reading: "You’re in Ibiza and Messi in Paris."

In on field matters, Barca got off to a superb start, which will have calmed boss Ronald Koeman's nerves after a chaotic off-season.

Fittingly Gerard Pique, who took a pay cut in order to enable the club to register new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia, gave Barca the lead in the 19th minute.

And Martin Braithwaite doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time, putting them in a commanding position.

Messi, meanwhile, watched his new team-mates beat Strasbourg from the stands last night - having been unveiled to a rapturous reception at Parc des Princes ahead of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFjEh_0bST4pYb00
Messi attended last night's PSG game alongside old pal Neymar Credit: Rex

