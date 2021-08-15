Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to start Monday against Angels after battling COVID-19

Gerrit Cole hasn't pitched since July 29. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Cole was placed on the COVID-19 list along with fellow starter Jordan Montgomery earlier this month. He hasn't pitched since July 29 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he allowed seven runs in a 14-0 loss.

According to Goodman, Cole said he dealt with mild symptoms and lost some weight in his battle with the coronavirus.

Before landing on the COVID-19 injured list, Cole had been New York's best pitcher this season. In 21 starts, he posted a 10-6 record with a 3.11 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 176 strikeouts in 130.1 innings.

With Montgomery still sidelined due to COVID-19, and Luis Severino, Domingo German and Corey Kluber out with injuries, Boone will be happy to get Cole back this week.

Entering play Sunday, the Yankees are 6.5 games behind the Rays for the American League East lead. However, they're only 2.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for the second AL wild-card spot.