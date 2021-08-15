Cancel
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to start Monday against Angels after battling COVID-19

By Erin Walsh
Gerrit Cole hasn't pitched since July 29. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Cole was placed on the COVID-19 list along with fellow starter Jordan Montgomery earlier this month. He hasn't pitched since July 29 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he allowed seven runs in a 14-0 loss.

According to Goodman, Cole said he dealt with mild symptoms and lost some weight in his battle with the coronavirus.

Before landing on the COVID-19 injured list, Cole had been New York's best pitcher this season. In 21 starts, he posted a 10-6 record with a 3.11 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 176 strikeouts in 130.1 innings.

With Montgomery still sidelined due to COVID-19, and Luis Severino, Domingo German and Corey Kluber out with injuries, Boone will be happy to get Cole back this week.

Entering play Sunday, the Yankees are 6.5 games behind the Rays for the American League East lead. However, they're only 2.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for the second AL wild-card spot.

Friday, I looked at how all the new Braves that were acquired at the trade deadline have performed since coming to Atlanta. It’s pretty hard to be disappointed with the strings Alex Anthopoulos pulled with the way the team has played in August. However, if a couple of the prospects the Braves traded turn out to be superstars, some might consider the Braves losers. I’m not one of those people; I believe these moves were necessary to give this team a legitimate chance at a World Series, and you can’t punt opportunities like that. But regardless, a lot of these moves will eventually be judged by how these prospects shake out in the majors. So let’s take a look at how they’ve performed since being moved.
