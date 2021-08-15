Cancel
Priya Gopaldas: Who is the new girl on Love Island 2021?

Priya Gopaldas is one of the latest bombshells to drop on the Love Island villa.

The 23-year-old medical student from London joined the show because she wanted a “challenge”.

She said: “I’m single and I’m looking for love and I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to take me out of my comfort zone.

“I’m nearing the end of medical school so I’ve got my career on track, but now I just need a man!”

She said her family and friends would describe her as “overconfident”, adding: “I want someone who is confident in themselves and is able to take themselves out of their comfort zone and do something new every day.”

She previously had her eye on Matthew, but ended up sending him home after deciding to couple up with fellow newcomer Brett, instead.

Priya Gopaldas (ITV)

In tonight’s episode, she will learn that Brett has never said “I love you” to anyone before, as the boys cook a three-course meal for the girls.

Gopaldas’s Instagram can be found here.

Love Island airs at 9pm each night on ITV2.

