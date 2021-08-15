Cancel
Lake County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 12:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 107. * WHERE...Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Lake County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

alerts.weather.gov

