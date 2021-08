Harris English was in control all week at TPC Southwind, he began the final round with a two-shot lead at 18 under and shot 33 on the front nine to remain in front. It looked like he was going to become the first wire-to-wire winner all season and the first player to win three times winner this year. It wasn’t to be however, as a back nine 40 for English allowed Abraham Ancer to win the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational in a playoff over Sam Burns and Hideki Matsuyama.