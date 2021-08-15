Welcome To The Bruno And Pogba Show

Of the teams with a realistic shot at winning the Premier League title this season, Manchester United is perhaps the most lacking. They don’t have the managerial brilliance of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp; they don’t have the star power and depth of Chelsea; they don’t have a title-defending team that is now welcoming Jack Grealish and probably Harry Kane to the fold. But they do have something that those other teams don’t have. They have Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.