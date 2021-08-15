Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Welcome To The Bruno And Pogba Show

By Tom Ley
defector.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the teams with a realistic shot at winning the Premier League title this season, Manchester United is perhaps the most lacking. They don’t have the managerial brilliance of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp; they don’t have the star power and depth of Chelsea; they don’t have a title-defending team that is now welcoming Jack Grealish and probably Harry Kane to the fold. But they do have something that those other teams don’t have. They have Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

defector.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Bruno Fernandes reacts to fans returning to Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes has welcomed fans back to Old Trafford after helping the team secure a 4-0 win over Everton in their final pre-season fixture of the summer. The midfielder starred, as per usual, scoring a beautiful free-kick in the first half. The goal was watched by 55,000 people at Old Trafford, the highest capacity crowd since March 2020.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Bruno reveals his favourite United chant

As well as the bellows of 'Bruno! Bruno! Bruno' heard at Old Trafford every time the Portuguese lines up a free-kick or scores a goal, Fernandes has his own chant, of course. It draws comparison between him and Cristiano Ronaldo - both having played for Sporting - and was a terrace regular before matches were forced behind closed doors in March 2020.
Premier LeagueBBC

On this day: Pogba returns to Old Trafford

On 9 August 2016, Manchester United re-signed Paul Pogba from Juventus on a five-year deal for a then world record £89m. The 28-year-old France midfielder has since sored 38 goals in 206 appearances for United, winning the League Cup and Europa League in 2017. Before returning to Old Trafford, the...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Paul Scholes makes Paul Pogba contract prediction

Paul Scholes reckons Paul Pogba will commit his future to Manchester United and sign a new contract. It was the perfect start for the Red Devils after they beat rivals Leeds United 5-1 on the opening day of the season. Bruno Fernandes scored his first ever Premier League hat-trick as Old Trafford returned to a full capacity, while Mason Greenwood and Fred scored a goal each.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

PLAYER RATINGS: Paul Pogba becomes first United player to register four assists in a single Premier League game for 10 years, while Bruno Fernandes claims a hat-trick

Manchester United got their Premier League campaign off to a flying start by putting five goals past Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday. Paul Pogba became the first United player to register four assists in a single Premier League game for the club in over 10 years, while Bruno Fernandes found the back of the net three times to claim a hat-trick.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Pogba breaks Man Utd record for Leeds hammering

Paul Pogba broke a Premier League record in Manchester United's rout of Leeds United on Saturday. United thrashed Leeds 5-1, with Bruno Fernandes hitting a hat-trick. It also emerged that Pogba became the first United player to register four assists in a Premier League game. Fernandes later said of his...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'wants Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford rewarded with new lucrative contracts' as Man United try to tie down Paul Pogba to a new deal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is demanding new lucrative contracts for five Manchester United stars to keep his title-chasing squad tied to the club for the long-term. Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are all on Solskjaer's list for new deals, according to The Sun, while it is hoped Paul Pogba can be persuaded to extend his contract, which is set to expire next summer.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Bruno Fernandes revels in Paul Pogba's 'amazing' opening day display against Leeds... and challenges his Manchester United team-mate to get 'five or six assists in one game'

Bruno Fernandes benefitted from an eye-catching display from Paul Pogba during Manchester United's 5-1 mauling of Leeds, which saw the French star register four assists. Pogba provided assists for his fellow midfielder to seal an opening day hat-trick as well as help Mason Greenwood and Fred find the net. The...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

The story of Varane and Pogba's friendship

Jadon Sancho’s so-called ‘bromance’ with Marcus Rashford is well known, but perhaps less familiar to United fans is the close relationship between Paul Pogba and our new centre-back Raphael Varane. The two are, of course, international colleagues, and both played pivotal roles in France’s 2018 World Cup win in Russia.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Micah Richards highlights hypocrisy of Kane/Pogba situations

Spurs defeated Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday evening in a great game, but as is often the case on Sky Sports, the talk afterwards quickly shifted to the subject of Paul Pogba. Micah Richards was on hand to deliver some home truths about Harry Kane, who Gary Neville recently referred to as a “saint”.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Five ways the partnership between Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes sprang into life

It took until December last season for Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to start in consecutive games together. Any chance of a flourishing partnership was hampered by Pogba contracting coronavirus, injury, and most importantly Manchester United’s results when the two were paired together. In those first three months of the campaign Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked them in defeats to Crystal Palace (1-3), Tottenham (1-6) and Arsenal (0-1).
Premier LeagueSkySports

Paul Pogba's free role in Man Utd's win over Leeds shows how best for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to use him

The most striking thing about Paul Pogba's four assists in Manchester United's 5-1 thrashing of Leeds on Saturday was that they were all completely different. A first-time dink to find Bruno Fernandes charging in behind for the first. An exquisite through-ball from deep in his own half for the second. A quick turn and pass in the No 10 position for the third. A measured cut-back from the left-wing area for the fourth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy