Book Smart is not the (Only) Goal

“The only source of knowledge is experience.” – Albert Einstein. It’s no surprise that Albert Einstein was not a huge fan of school. Though he later lectured at universities around the world and changed the way we think about science, he struggled as a student in school. As Einstein points out in the quote above, school is extremely important, but so is the learning children do outside of school. In her book, Mind in the Making: The Seven Essential Life Skills Every Child Needs , Ellen Galinksy writes, “It is clear that there is information children need to learn – facts, figures, concepts, insights, and understandings. But we have neglected something that is equally essential – children need life skills.”