Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, OH

Let's get some polish out and make this right again

By Dennis Stieber Visiting Viewpoint
Norwalk Reflector
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"There's no such thing as a bad boy or girl; just good boys and girls who sometimes do bad things." That was a quote from one of my favorite priests in a sermon one Sunday more than 20 years ago. He happened to say it the week that my young nephew took a bottle of mustard and spread it all over his parents' white carpeting. My sister-in-law was beside herself and asked my mother down the road if she could take him for a while so she could clean up the mess; but more because she didn't know if she could trust herself not to do something she would regret later.

norwalkreflector.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Norwalk, OH
Norwalk, OH
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish#Frontier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionTulsa World

Pastor’s Corner: Choose to be a person of prayer and not worry

“Rejoice in the Lord always; again, I will say, Rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to everyone. The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” -Philippians 4:4-7.
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Walking Our Faith: My beautiful blue hair

I have blue hair. My hair looks like the silver, blue sky we shared at the start of this week. Moody blue. It reminds me of the movie “The Color of Water,” which is a good thing because it’s one of my favorite movies. Its theme is that in a world of bureaucratic madness, love is still the power which transcends life and death.
ReligionDaily Advance

God can make beautiful music out of all our discord

The surest way for a Christian to lose his peace is to intentionally choose a path of immorality. If he gives in to the temptation, he’ll find that he can have only one of two options: the sin that violates God’s Word, or the peace of God that follows an obedient lifestyle.
SportsMarie Evening News

An Encouraging Word: Let’s do the right thing

Thinking about the many Olympic stories we have seen this summer, I came across this gem. “Is winning all that counts? Are you absolutely sure about that? There is a greater victory in this story than simply being the first to cross the finish line. “In December 2012, Spanish athlete...
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

Faith in God is a solid foundation for hope

In his Visiting Viewpoint column (“Let’s Get Some Polish and Make This Right Again” — Monday 8/16/21), Dennis Stieber outlined a refreshing perspective on Norwalk resident Maxwell Berry’s drunk and disorderly behavior during a recent Frontier flight. By describing it as an opportunity for change and growth in a young person’s life, he transformed judgment into hope.
ReligionMarshall News Messenger

Smith: Revenge is not sweet

We humans seem to enjoy movies that involve revenge for the hero. The good guy gets beat up or some terrible wrong is done to him, and when it seems he is finished he unleashes his wrath against the bad guys, and we like that. We like to see people get even, and we tend to like to get even ourselves.
Religionam630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
Pharmaceuticalsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Let’s stop making excuses for the unvaccinated

In her Saturday letter to the editor, Annette Gallagher writes that “some people cannot take the vaccine for moral, ethical or religious reasons.” What is immoral or unethical about getting vaccinated against a virulent disease?. She goes on to say, “We are not hurting the economy or those who are...
HealthPosted by
Daily Herald

Let's take the guilt out of 'guilty pleasure'

When I began researching for a column on so-called "guilty pleasures," my first stop was Google. Lo and behold! There were a lot of stories from 2020 about how guilty pleasures are actually good for us. That makes sense. Thanks to the pandemic and lockdowns, 2020 was a big year...
Religionicr.org

The Face of Jesus Christ

“For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.” (2 Corinthians 4:6) The light that shines in the soul of a lost sinner when he...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Three days before Christmas, my phone rang. ‘When can you get them?’ I stood in the hallway, frozen.’: Foster, adoptive mom thanks mother for support

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “In August 2015, my husband decided he wasn’t happy and, instead of working on our marriage, walked away. Our divorce was final in February of 2016. My husband had walked out 6 months before the final divorce, so I’d come to terms with it by then. By the time he walked out, I was too old to start over and have time to have children. So I’d given up on my dream of being a mother. I went to BYOB paint classes, hung out with a girlfriend going through her own divorce, and volunteered as a reading buddy to 2nd graders while trying to sort myself out.
SocietyPosted by
Amomama

Clerk Mocked Poor Elderly Woman Who Couldn't Afford to Buy a Dress, Gets Taught a Lesson – Story of the Day

A clothing store salesman was exasperated when an older woman wasted his time trying on a dress and shoes she couldn’t afford. Gets taught a lesson in the end. Garrett had been working at the most important boutique in town for several years. He loved his job and had been promoted to the personal styling area, which meant that his main clients were pretty wealthy.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Sister Asked Me to Give My Share of Inheritance to Pay For Her IVF Treatment – Story of the Day

My sister and her husband asked me to give them our entire inheritance to pay for their IVF treatments, but I had a future to think about, and she didn’t like that. My sister Kim came out as bisexual to our parents when she was 17. I was just 11 back then, but Kim brought home her first girlfriend, and our parents didn’t take it well. They kicked her out immediately, and they raised me to hate her.
RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jase Robertson Wishes Wife Missy ‘Happy Anniversary’ With Sweet Post: ‘Found Me a Good One’

Duck Dynasty’s Jase Robertson and his wife, Missy, recently celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary. Taking his happiness to Instagram, Jase quoted Bible Proverb 31:10-12, noting his wife was more valuable than rubies and brought him nothing but good. The post has already accrued over 16,000 likes on Instagram, with followers...
Dover, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

NH Restaurateur to Rude Customers: Talk to Me. Then You Can Leave

A rude customer on Wednesday pushed the owner of a longtime Seacoast restaurant to post a sign telling customers to ask for him if they have a problem with the service. It's been a long summer for the service industry which has been found itself short staffed while trying to take advantage of their busiest season. It's also resulted in some customers yelling at staff because of slow service and mistakes which has everyone on edge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy