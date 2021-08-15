Let's get some polish out and make this right again
"There's no such thing as a bad boy or girl; just good boys and girls who sometimes do bad things." That was a quote from one of my favorite priests in a sermon one Sunday more than 20 years ago. He happened to say it the week that my young nephew took a bottle of mustard and spread it all over his parents' white carpeting. My sister-in-law was beside herself and asked my mother down the road if she could take him for a while so she could clean up the mess; but more because she didn't know if she could trust herself not to do something she would regret later.norwalkreflector.com
