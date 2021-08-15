Woman Hurt In Dinkytown Shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was hospitalized after a shooting late Saturday night in Dinkytown.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before midnight on the 400 block of 14th Avenue Southeast.
The victim was struck by a bullet and went to a hospital. A police spokesperson described her injuries as “very non-life-threatening.”
The shooting is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.
More On WCCO.com :
- Abby Anderson, Sister Of Runner Gabe Grunewald, Killed By Driver In Falcon Heights
- Several People Extricated From Vehicles After Semi Crash On I-35W In Bloomington, Fire Dept. Says
- Twin Cities Man Catches Near-Record Muskie On Bde Maka Ska
- Man Arrested In Connection With Killing Of Amanda Vangrinsven
Comments / 2