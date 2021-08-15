Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Woman Hurt In Dinkytown Shooting

By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was hospitalized after a shooting late Saturday night in Dinkytown.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before midnight on the 400 block of 14th Avenue Southeast.

(credit: CBS)

The victim was struck by a bullet and went to a hospital. A police spokesperson described her injuries as “very non-life-threatening.”

The shooting is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.

