I have a friend who really enjoys the meal delivery service, he has a really busy life so he doesn't have time to cook. This isn't exactly what you're asking for, but could you prep yourself on a day when you aren't quite so tired? I used to pick a cooking day once or twice per month, even, and get at least the main part of dinner squared away and in the freezer. I've been intrigued by the meal services too a few times (usually in late pregnancy or postpartum tired brain fog haze) but when I worked out the cost per meal I just couldn't do it.